Public servants march against femicide and gender-based violence

Public servants took to the streets in a march to the Union Buildings in Tshwane on Friday against gender-based violence and femicide in SA.

“The march by public servants seeks to reinforce President Cyril Ramaphosa’s call for all sectors of society to work together to stop the violence and the killing of women and children,” said a statement by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS).

During the march, public servants and government leaders committed themselves to a pledge in line with public service policies offering recourse for sexual harassment in the workplace, victimisation and unsafe working conditions.

A torch lighting ceremony in honour of women who died as a result of gender-based violence was to be held on the lawns of the Union Buildings followed by an address by public service and administration minister Senzo Mchunu.