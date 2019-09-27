Talks in place to avert power cuts in Newcastle as Eskom demands payment

KwaZulu-Natal cooperative governance and traditional affairs MEC Sipho Hlomuka has ordered senior officials to engage with Eskom to ensure that lights remain on in the Newcastle municipality.

On Thursday, Eskom said in a statement that owing to the municipality’s failure to settle its overdue debt of R213m, the power utility had decided to proceed with the contemplated interruption of power supply to the municipality beginning on Monday.

According to the schedule provided by Eskom, power disruption from September 30 to October 6 would occur from 6am to 9am and from 5pm to 10pm during weekdays, while power would be cut from 8.30am to midday and from 3pm to 8pm at the weekend.

Hlomuka said on Friday the notice by Eskom came at a time when his department, the provincial treasury and the Newcastle municipality, had had several engagements with the power utility aimed at resolving the issue of payment of the debt owed by the municipality.

“There are currently concrete proposals on the table, including a proposed payment plan to Eskom that is affordable and can be honoured by the municipality,” Hlomuka said.

Hlomuka said the provincial government was doing all it could to prevent power interruptions or a total blackout in Newcastle as this would have catastrophic consequences for the local economy of Newcastle and of the province.

“All parties have shown their willingness to help with resolving this impasse. We are exploring a number of options and we are already at an advanced stage,” Hlomuka said.