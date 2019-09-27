South Africa

Vehicles stoned in second day of protests at Dunoon in Cape Town

27 September 2019 - 07:15 By IAVAN PIJOOS
Violence erupted in Dunoon on Thursday.
Image: @Kalushikazi via Twitter

Vehicles were stoned as violent protests flared up for a second day on Friday at Dunoon in Cape Town.

“Due to violent protesting in Du Noon, Potsdam Road is closed in both directions between Malibongwe Road and Killarney Road. This is due to vehicles that are being stoned,” said Cape Town traffic services spokesperson Richard Coleman.

Protest action affected the same area on Thursday. Vehicles were also stoned on Koeberg Road and two traffic officers were allegedly attacked by taxi drivers at a petrol station.

