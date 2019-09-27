Vehicles stoned in second day of protests at Dunoon in Cape Town
Vehicles were stoned as violent protests flared up for a second day on Friday at Dunoon in Cape Town.
“Due to violent protesting in Du Noon, Potsdam Road is closed in both directions between Malibongwe Road and Killarney Road. This is due to vehicles that are being stoned,” said Cape Town traffic services spokesperson Richard Coleman.
Protest action affected the same area on Thursday. Vehicles were also stoned on Koeberg Road and two traffic officers were allegedly attacked by taxi drivers at a petrol station.
Protests on Potsdam Rd, Du Noon. Potsdam Rd closed both ways between Malibongwe Rd and Killarney Rd, use alternative route.— City of CT Alerts (@CityofCTAlerts) September 27, 2019
#CPTTraffic Potsdam Road, Du Noon is closed to traffic between Malibongwe Drive and Killarney Road due to protests. 27/9/2019 @ 06h30— RIOT & ATTACK info SA (@RiotAndAttackSA) September 27, 2019