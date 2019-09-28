South Africa

Durban police in shootout with suspected hijackers

28 September 2019 - 15:06 By SUTHENTIRA GOVENDER
Durban police were involved in a shootout with suspected hijackers on Thursday.
Image: 123rf.com/krisonealphotography

Two suspected hijackers are in hospital under police guard following a shootout with police in Merebank, Durban, on Thursday.

A third suspect - a 20-year-old man - was arrested after he was found driving a vehicle that was hijacked in Wentworth in June.

Police were conducting a routine operation in Umlazi on Thursday when they spotted the vehicle with the three men in it.

"They instructed them to stop but the occupants stopped the vehicle and fled on foot. The 20-year-old was found inside the vehicle and was immediately arrested," said police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele.

Police chased the two men who opened fire on them and a shootout ensued.

"Both suspects aged 29 and 30 sustained gunshot wounds and were taken to hospital for medical attention under police guard.

"Police recovered a revolver with three rounds of ammunition from the suspects. They will be charged for attempted murder, possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition. They will appear in the Umlazi Magistrate's Court soon," said Mbele.

The 20-year-old is being held in custody at the Umlazi police station and has been charged for possession of stolen property.

"All suspects will also be linked to a carjacking case that was opened at Wentworth police station," said Mbele.

