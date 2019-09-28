Rapist whose tongue was bitten off by victim gets life term

A convicted rapist who had a piece of his tongue bitten off by a victim has been sentenced in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court to life imprisonment for housebreaking and rape.

The 42-year-old man, Bushi Koos Mohapi, also received a further 15 years’ imprisonment for robbery with aggravating circumstances.

Free State police said it was revealed during the trial that a 28-year-old woman had been asleep in her rented room when she was awaked in the early hours of April 6 2018 by a man instructing her to take off her clothes.

“The victim refused but the suspect put a knife on her neck and threatened to stab her. The suspect then tried to kiss the victim but she managed to bite off his tongue and throw the piece on the floor. She continued wrestling with the accused and when she could not fight him anymore, the accused managed to rape her repeatedly before fleeing the scene.

“After the ordeal the victim went to seek help from neighbours who took her to hospital where, though she didn’t initially know who her assailant was, she managed to recognise him with the bitten tongue. As the accused saw the victim, he ran away without being given medical care,” police said.

“A case of rape was registered and was assigned to Constable Nthoba of the Mangaung Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offence Unit. (FCS), who left no stone unturned during the investigation to ensure that Mohapi was arrested and remained in custody until he was sentenced.”

Mohapi was arrested on October 10 2018.