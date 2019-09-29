South Africa

Man stabbed, friend seriously injured in 'robbery' on Clifton's 3rd Beach

29 September 2019 - 14:09 By ERNEST MABUZA
A man in his twenties was killed and another injured during an apparent robbery at Clifton's 3rd Beach on Saturday night.
A man in his twenties was killed and another injured during an apparent robbery at Clifton's 3rd Beach on Saturday night.
Image: Gallo Images/Mark Skinner

A man was stabbed to death and his friend seriously injured during an apparent robbery on Clifton's 3rd Beach in Cape Town on Saturday night.

“The circumstances surrounding the death of an adult male believed to be in his twenties are being investigated after he was stabbed to death on 3rd Beach Clifton ... at around 9.30pm," said police spokesperson Lt-Col Andrè Traut. 

“The suspects who attacked the victims during an apparent robbery are yet to be arrested.”

Former Cape Town councillor Jacques Webber said in a post on Facebook that he had received numerous messages about events at the beach on Saturday night.

“From what I am told, last night saw 1000's [thousands] of students descend onto the beach after matric farewell events. I was contacted when the first fight broke out and informed Law Enforcement Services who were already responding to the beach from various locations,” Webber said in his post.

MORE

Stepfather found dead, suspected to have stabbed young sons in North West

A three year-old boy was found dead and his brother was severely injured after their stepfather allegedly stabbed them and fled the scene at Bokone ...
News
3 days ago

Tourists cut holiday short after another crime incident at Hluleka Nature Reserve

Just days after a deadly attack at the Hluleka Nature Reserve, a group of tourists reported theft from their vehicles on Sunday.
News
6 days ago

Stealing coal from passing trains - 'It's risky but we have no choice'

Fana* and Thabo* are coal hunters. Every day they climb onto the goods trains transporting coal along the Brakpan-Springs route to fill up their ...
News
6 days ago

Most read

  1. How common is your baby's name? Here are SA's top 10 of 2018 South Africa
  2. Man arrested for murder of UKZN beauty queen South Africa
  3. WATCH | How inmates hide cellphones and contraband from prison warders South Africa
  4. Police confirm 7 dead in fiery freeway crash north of Pretoria South Africa
  5. Cape Town roads closed again as protesters hurl rocks and set bus alight South Africa

Latest Videos

A burst pipe or a free car wash?
‘People just want to feel good’ - #ImStaying Facebook group celebrates Mzansi’s ...
X