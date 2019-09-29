Sunday marks the 50th anniversary of SA's biggest earthquake

Sunday marks the 50th anniversary of the biggest earthquake to ever hit SA.

The quake, which measured 6.3 on the Richter scale, occurred in the Tulbagh area in the Western Cape on September 29 1969.

It struck at 10pm and caused significant damage to the town, destroying buildings in the main road and leading to a reported nine fatalities, mostly young children.

“While there is always some seismic risk, we don’t believe there is a real threat for a mega earthquake of 7 or more on the Richter scale in the Western Cape,” said Western Cape minister of local government, environmental affairs and development planning Anton Bredell in a statement ahead of the anniversary.

“While we can never rule it out completely, the science doesn’t support it. It also bears noting that a 7 on the Richter scale is considered to be 33 times stronger than a 6.”

Bredell says the Koeberg nuclear plant, which would be most at risk to major seismic activity, was built to withstand a lot of seismic activity including being built on shock-absorbers.