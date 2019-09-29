South Africa

Wife arrested after husband dies from mayonnaise bottle cut in boozy fight

29 September 2019 - 17:28 By ERNEST MABUZA
A woman has been arrested after her husband was found dead on Saturday morning in Aliwal North. The couple had a fight but continued to drink late into the night on Friday.
A woman has been arrested after her husband was found dead on Saturday morning in Aliwal North. The couple had a fight but continued to drink late into the night on Friday.
Image: 123RF/rawpixel

A woman was arrested for allegedly murdering her husband who bled profusely after his arm was lacerated by a broken mayonnaise bottle during an alcohol-fuelled argument in Aliwal North.

Police said the couple, from Saamwerk Farm in the Eastern Cape, had an argument on Friday evening and the 33-year-old man had struck her with a knobkerrie on the head while she was cooking.

The couple had earlier in the day been in Aliwal North for an afternoon of shopping.

“It is then alleged that the suspect retaliated to the assault by throwing a bottle of mayonnaise at the husband. A shard of glass from the bottle cut through the deceased's upper right arm, leaving him bleeding profusely,” said police spokesperson warrant officer Moitheri Bojabotseha.

Emergency medical services were called but the man refused treatment.

The couple then continued drinking alcohol and later went to sleep.

“The woman alleged that she then discovered that her husband was dead [on Saturday at 5am].”

Detectives are still investigating the incident and the woman will make a court appearance on Monday.

MORE

Man arrested for murder of UKZN beauty queen

A 20-year-old KwaZulu-Natal man has been arrested for the murder of UKZN student Sinethemba Ndlovu.
News
2 days ago

Good riddance, say victims’ families as murder suspect dies in jail

The families of a murdered couple from Mooinooi, North West, said the death of the man accused of orchestrating the murders in 2017 would not hamper ...
News
2 days ago

Free State woman arrested after husband killed with broken bottle

A woman has been arrested for allegedly stabbing her husband to death in an argument over the weekend.
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. How common is your baby's name? Here are SA's top 10 of 2018 South Africa
  2. WATCH | How inmates hide cellphones and contraband from prison warders South Africa
  3. Man arrested for murder of UKZN beauty queen South Africa
  4. Cape Town roads closed again as protesters hurl rocks and set bus alight South Africa
  5. Police confirm 7 dead in fiery freeway crash north of Pretoria South Africa

Latest Videos

A burst pipe or a free car wash?
‘People just want to feel good’ - #ImStaying Facebook group celebrates Mzansi’s ...
X