Burger King's 'flame-grilled' claim leaves bad taste in rival's mouth

One of SA’s big fast-food chains has flame-grilled a rival by forcing it to withdraw a TV ad.

Steers, whose own advertising insists that flame-grilled meat “just tastes better”, was outraged when a Burger King ad showed burgers cooking on a grill above open flames.

“It cooks its patties using a gas broiler,” Steers owner McCann Worldgroup SA told the advertising watchdog, and this was a “far cry” from the open-flame gas burners in its own restaurants.

Burger King was fired up by the criticism and insisted its broiler, consisting of a conveyor that transported patties over gas burners, was just as much a flame-griller as the Steers equipment.

But the Advertising Regulatory Board said its “lengthy research” into Burger King’s broiler had left it cold.

“While there appears to be some contact with a flame during the course of the gas broiling process, the impression and expectation created by the commercial is not that the patties come into a contact with a flame,” it said in its ruling last week.