South Africa

Doctor clocks '229km/h' while 'rushing home' in Boksburg

30 September 2019 - 09:27 By IAVAN PIJOOS
The operation was conducted between 5am and 11am.
The operation was conducted between 5am and 11am.
Image: 123RF/Le Moal Olivier

Fourteen people, including a doctor, were arrested in Ekurhuleni for speeding at the weekend.

They were nabbed in an operation conducted between 5am and 11am on the N3 near Grey Avenue, on the R21 next to Emperors Palace and the N12 Reading interchange.

Three drivers were arrested for allegedly doing between 140 and 160km/h on the N3 south on Friday.

Ekurhuleni metro police department spokesperson Kobeli Mokheseng said two taxi drivers, who claimed it was “rush hour”, were arrested for allegedly doing more than 140km/h in a 100km/h zone.

A 41-year-old man in a Ford Ranger was arrested for allegedly clocking 161km/h.

On Saturday, five speedsters, including a doctor, were arrested in the Boksburg area, between Griffiths on-ramp and the N12 bridge southbound.

The 32-year-old doctor allegedly clocked 229km/h in a white BMW, claiming he was rushing home.

Mokheseng said the other four were nabbed for allegedly doing between 150 and 160km/h, giving their reasons as being late for work.

On Sunday morning, six speedsters were arrested on the N12 east, between Reading interchange (R59) and the Voortrekker off-ramp.

The drivers allegedly clocked between 161 and 181km/h.  

The speedsters were charged with reckless and negligent driving. They are all expected to appear in the Palmridge and Boksburg magistrate’s courts soon.

READ MORE

Toyota Corolla and VW Polo speedsters caught on R21 highway in police blitz

The Gauteng traffic police high-speed unit arrested two motorists in separate incidents for reckless and negligent driving during a special operation ...
News
1 week ago

WATCH | Joburg motorist arrested for allegedly showing metro cop the middle finger

A man has been arrested after he allegedly showed a metro cop the middle finger, the Johannesburg metro police department said on Wednesday.
News
1 week ago

Traffic cop bust for 'soliciting e-wallet bribes' in Free State

A provincial traffic officer has been bust for an alleged bribery scam after threatening to arrest motorists for “offences” in the Free State unless ...
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. How common is your baby's name? Here are SA's top 10 of 2018 South Africa
  2. Cape Town roads closed again as protesters hurl rocks and set bus alight South Africa
  3. Mugabe buried in tamper-proof casket after fearing his body would be 'used' Africa
  4. 'We are with you': Meghan's message to Uyinene on a yellow ribbon South Africa
  5. Crooked Public Works officials plunder state land News

Latest Videos

A burst pipe or a free car wash?
‘People just want to feel good’ - #ImStaying Facebook group celebrates Mzansi’s ...
X