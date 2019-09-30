Dudu Myeni's 'delinquent director' case hits turbulence

Is former SAA chairperson Dudu Myeni deploying a Stalingrad defence to frustrate the case to have her declared a delinquent director?

The question was posed by the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) on Monday, when it revealed that Myeni's lawyer had withdrawn - just two weeks before the trial was due to start.

Outa said in a statement that Lugisani Daniel Mantsha, who had been acting for Myeni in the matter for less than a month, sent a notice of his withdrawal from the case on September 20.

The case, brought by Outa and the SAA Pilots’ Association (Saapa) to have Myeni declared a delinquent director, was set to start in the Pretoria high court on October 7.

Her lawyer informed Outa and the association that he had withdrawn “since we have no financial instructions”.