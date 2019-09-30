Dudu Myeni's 'delinquent director' case hits turbulence
Is former SAA chairperson Dudu Myeni deploying a Stalingrad defence to frustrate the case to have her declared a delinquent director?
The question was posed by the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) on Monday, when it revealed that Myeni's lawyer had withdrawn - just two weeks before the trial was due to start.
Outa said in a statement that Lugisani Daniel Mantsha, who had been acting for Myeni in the matter for less than a month, sent a notice of his withdrawal from the case on September 20.
The case, brought by Outa and the SAA Pilots’ Association (Saapa) to have Myeni declared a delinquent director, was set to start in the Pretoria high court on October 7.
Her lawyer informed Outa and the association that he had withdrawn “since we have no financial instructions”.
Outa advocate Stefanie Fick said they were ready to proceed with the matter, which had been three years in the making.
“Witnesses have been subpoenaed and all matters that we intend to argue and cross-examine Myeni and others on regarding her conduct while she chaired the SAA board have been prepared.
“It would appear, however, that there is a ‘Stalingrad tactic’ playing out with the rotation of attorneys representing Myeni and we trust the court will ensure that this case is not delayed as a result of her unpreparedness.”
Fick added that any attempt to use a change of lawyers to delay the case would be opposed.
“It is our view that this country has suffered immensely through poor governance and dubious conduct within our state-owned entities ... In this case we have set out to ensure that executives and directors who were appointed to safeguard these entities are held accountable when they act contrary to the Companies Act.”