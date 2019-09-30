Environmentalists don’t give a frack about this Rhino

“They give with one hand and klap with the other.”

This was the reaction from antifracking activists after mining company Rhino Oil and Gas Exploration SA withdrew its application to explore large stretches of the KwaZulu-Natal midlands for oil, coalbed methane gas, liquid gas and helium – and then applied for the rights to explore 4,268 farms in the Free State and KZN-Natal.

