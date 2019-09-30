South Africa

Fire destroys shacks, leaving residents homeless in Cape Town

30 September 2019 - 14:46 By IAVAN PIJOOS
No one was injured but 47 shacks were destroyed in the blaze and 88 people were affected.
No one was injured but 47 shacks were destroyed in the blaze and 88 people were affected.
Image: City of Cape Town

More than 40 shacks were destroyed and the occupants left homeless after a fire swept through an informal settlement in Cape Town on Monday.

Disaster risk management centre spokesperson Charlotte Powell said 47 shacks were destroyed in the blaze and 88 people were affected.

City fire and rescue spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said firefighters responded to the blaze in Langa at 10:45am. It was extinguished just after noon.

Carelse said no injuries or fatalities were reported.

Powell said residents would be provided with starter kits to rebuild their dwellings once the solid waste department had removed the debris from the affected area.

She said Sassa had also been asked to provide humanitarian assistance.

READ MORE

One dies in Cape Town shack fire

One person died after a fire broke out at the Sarepta informal settlement in Cape Town on Sunday morning, the city's fire and rescue services said.
News
3 weeks ago

Firefighters injured as blaze leaves shacks gutted in Cape Town

Three injured firefighters were taken to hospital for treatment after responding to a fire that gutted dozens of shacks overnight in Masiphumelele, ...
News
2 months ago

100 shacks damaged as fire rages through Durban informal settlement

At least 100 shacks were destroyed when a fire swept through an informal settlement in the Seacow Lake area, north of Durban, on Thursday morning.
News
2 months ago

Most read

  1. Mugabe buried in tamper-proof casket after fearing his body would be 'used' Africa
  2. How common is your baby's name? Here are SA's top 10 of 2018 South Africa
  3. Cape Town roads closed again as protesters hurl rocks and set bus alight South Africa
  4. 'We are with you': Meghan's message to Uyinene on a yellow ribbon South Africa
  5. Crooked Public Works officials plunder state land News

Latest Videos

'Huge' Clifton beach party preceded UCT student's murder: security guard
Mzansi reacts to Mmusi Maimane's 'Steinhoff-sponsored car' scandal
X