Fire destroys shacks, leaving residents homeless in Cape Town

More than 40 shacks were destroyed and the occupants left homeless after a fire swept through an informal settlement in Cape Town on Monday.

Disaster risk management centre spokesperson Charlotte Powell said 47 shacks were destroyed in the blaze and 88 people were affected.

City fire and rescue spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said firefighters responded to the blaze in Langa at 10:45am. It was extinguished just after noon.

Carelse said no injuries or fatalities were reported.

Powell said residents would be provided with starter kits to rebuild their dwellings once the solid waste department had removed the debris from the affected area.

She said Sassa had also been asked to provide humanitarian assistance.