KwaZulu-Natal teenager critical after near-drowning

A KwaZulu-Natal teenager is fighting for her life after surviving a near-drowning at Salt Rock, north of Durban, on Saturday.

Brendon Power of the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) in Ballito said the 17-year-old remains in a critical condition after she ran into trouble while swimming near the main beach.

Power said a spring tide had caused rough seas, resulting in dangerous bathing conditions. He said a rescue team was deployed after receiving a report of a "drowning in progress".

"It was found that a 17-year-old girl was being swept out to sea by rip currents, and two good Samaritans reached her in the surf," he said.

Power said lifeguards managed to rescue all three people. Paramedics performed cardio pulmonary resuscitation on the teenager and revived her.

"The teenager was airlifted to hospital, where she remains in a critical condition," said Power.

The two men who helped her were also taken to hospital for treatment.

One of the men had cuts and bruises from rocks.