South Africa

KZN woman murdered after being 'accused of witchcraft'

30 September 2019 - 12:22 By SUTHENTIRA GOVENDER
The woman was hacked to death in her home in Mtunzini.
Image: Gallo Images/iStockphoto

A KwaZulu-Natal woman was allegedly hacked to death by a man known to her after he accused her of dabbling in witchcraft.

The woman, from Mtunzini, was allegedly attacked with a panga in her home.

The 22-year-old man, who was arrested and charged with murder, accused her of practising witchcraft.

Police spokesperson Lt Col Thulani Zwane said the woman, also 22, was “brutally assaulted by the known suspect”.

Zwane said the man appeared in the Mtunzini magistrate’s court on Friday.

