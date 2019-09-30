South Africa

PODCAST | The ABC Killer: Moses Sithole

This week, True Crime SA discusses Moses Sithole

30 September 2019 - 09:58 By Nicole Engelbrecht
In 1997 South African serial killer Moses Sithole was found guilty of 38 murders and 40 rapes.
Image: 123rf/ Igor Stevanovic

Moses Sithole was a man of many names — The ABC Killer, the Gauteng Strangler and the South African Strangler — not to mention at least a dozen aliases he used to trick and deceive his victims. For two years in the 1990s, Sithole terrorised the areas of Atteridgeville, Boksburg and Cleveland, earning him his most famous moniker.

He would play on the desperation of job seekers, promising them excellent employment opportunities and then, when he had earned their trust, the real Moses would make an appearance. When he was sentenced to 2410 years imprisonment in 1997, he had the highest body count of any convicted serial killer.

True Crime SA explores the roots of this serial killer’s deep hatred towards his victims, the disturbing acts he committed and a mystery which still surrounds this case decades later — did Moses Sithole have a partner-in-crime?

For more episodes, click here.

Community Intervention Centre (24-hour trauma helpline: 082 821 3447)

E-mail the show: wordsmith195@gmail.com

