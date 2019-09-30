PODCAST | The ABC Killer: Moses Sithole
This week, True Crime SA discusses Moses Sithole
Moses Sithole was a man of many names — The ABC Killer, the Gauteng Strangler and the South African Strangler — not to mention at least a dozen aliases he used to trick and deceive his victims. For two years in the 1990s, Sithole terrorised the areas of Atteridgeville, Boksburg and Cleveland, earning him his most famous moniker.
He would play on the desperation of job seekers, promising them excellent employment opportunities and then, when he had earned their trust, the real Moses would make an appearance. When he was sentenced to 2410 years imprisonment in 1997, he had the highest body count of any convicted serial killer.
True Crime SA explores the roots of this serial killer’s deep hatred towards his victims, the disturbing acts he committed and a mystery which still surrounds this case decades later — did Moses Sithole have a partner-in-crime?
Community Intervention Centre (24-hour trauma helpline: 082 821 3447)
