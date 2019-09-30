South Africa

Springtime snowfall over KZN mountains brings big chill

30 September 2019 - 13:41 By SUTHENTIRA GOVENDER
Light snow fell over Sani Pass, between KZN and Lesotho, on Monday.
Image: Aaron Radomsky via Storm Report SA

Parts of the Drakensberg are being sprinkled with snow and more is expected on Tuesday.

The SA Weather Service (Saws) told TimesLIVE that the southern part of the mountain range received light snow on Monday.

“We haven’t seen anything above 2cm. We have on and off snowfall the entire day for Lesotho and the southern Drakensberg,” said Wayne Venter, a Saws forecaster.

“It looks like some good snowfall in the northern and northeast Drakensberg, on the KwaZulu-Natal border side.”

Venter predicted 10cm-15cm of snow for Monday, while more is expected in the same region on Tuesday.

“There could be some snow early tomorrow morning and also late in the afternoon. It’s not uncommon for us to be experiencing snowfall at this time of the year.”

He said it would be colder over the interior of the province, with temperatures falling to between 13ºC and 16ºC on Monday.

