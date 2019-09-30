Bheki Cele rubbishes 'assumptions' he took bribe to protect 'corrupt' official

Police minister Bheki Cele said on Monday that he would not respond to "assumptions" following testimony at the state capture commission implicating him in alleged bribery.

This is after Crime Intelligence officer Dhanajaya Naidoo told the inquiry that he believes Cele was bribed to protect corruption-accused intelligence officer Solomon Lazarus.

Cele said there was "no evidence" against him.

Naidoo, who is in witness protection, described a 2009 meeting at the home of Durban businessman Panganathan "Timmy" Marimuthu. Present at the meeting were Naidoo, Marimuthu, Lazarus and later Cele, who was national police commissioner at the time.