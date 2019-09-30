South Africa

Truck burnt, roads blockaded in Cape Town as violent protests continue

30 September 2019 - 14:12 By IAVAN PIJOOS
A MyCiTi bus went up in flames during unrest in the Dunoon and Joe Slovo areas of Cape Town on September 27 2019.
A MyCiTi bus went up in flames during unrest in the Dunoon and Joe Slovo areas of Cape Town on September 27 2019.
Image: Twitter/Ricardo Mackenzie

A truck was set alight and several roads were blocked with burning tyres in Cape Town on Monday afternoon.

City of Cape Town traffic spokesperson Maxine Bezuidenhout said roads were closed on Potsdam Road, and closed in both directions between Malibongwe Drive and Killarney Avenue. Protest action was also reported on Prince George Drive and Vrygrond Road.

Bezuidenhout said the protests started because of law enforcement demolishing illegal structures.

On Saturday morning, residents from the townships of Dunoon and Joe Slovo stoned cars and set alight a MyCiTi bus.

The mayoral committee member for transport, Felicity Purchase, said the Phoenix MyCiTi station was vandalised, looted and set alight during Friday’s unrest, which also saw the N7 closed several times as stones rained down on vehicles.

Purchase said repairs to MyCiTi infrastructure would cost millions of rands and take months to complete.

Mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith said the unrest started earlier in the week after traffic officers cracked down on taxis.

MORE

Cape Town roads closed again as protesters hurl rocks and set bus alight

Saturday morning began where Friday afternoon left off near the Cape Town townships of Dunoon and Joe Slovo, with residents stoning cars and a bus ...
News
2 days ago

Vehicles stoned, truck burns in second day of 'taxi protests' in Cape Town

Vehicles were stoned as violent protests flared up for a second day on Friday at Dunoon in Cape Town.
News
3 days ago

Cape Town taxi owners deny damaging cars and blocking N7

Cape Town taxi owners have denied responsibility for the stoning of and damage to cars that brought the N7 to a standstill on Friday.
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Mugabe buried in tamper-proof casket after fearing his body would be 'used' Africa
  2. How common is your baby's name? Here are SA's top 10 of 2018 South Africa
  3. Cape Town roads closed again as protesters hurl rocks and set bus alight South Africa
  4. 'We are with you': Meghan's message to Uyinene on a yellow ribbon South Africa
  5. Crooked Public Works officials plunder state land News

Latest Videos

'Huge' Clifton beach party preceded UCT student's murder: security guard
Mzansi reacts to Mmusi Maimane's 'Steinhoff-sponsored car' scandal
X