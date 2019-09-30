South Africa

WATCH | 'Huge' Clifton beach party preceded UCT student's murder: security guard

30 September 2019 - 12:56 By Anthony Molyneaux

A security guard who was present at Clifton's 3rd Beach on Saturday said streams of young people had arrived at the beach late in the evening, carrying bottles of hard liquor and six-packs of alcohol.

The guard said an argument started between two groups. Shortly after the argument, UCT student Cebo Mhleli Mbatha was stabbed to death on the steps leading down to the beach.

The guard, who asked to remain anonymous, said a woman's screams were heard from the steps leading to the beach.

It was on the steps, in Gannet Alley, where Mbatha was stabbed to death and another victim was severely injured, said the guard. 

Police were called but when they arrived some of the beachgoers scattered, leaving behind dozens of liquor bottles and wine boxes.

The crime scene was cordoned off and police searched the area for the murder weapon and clues.

The steps to the beach have multiple CCTV cameras but it is unclear whether police found any footage that will help the investigation.

