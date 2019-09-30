South Africa

WATCH | Thieves on the run after brazen Rolex theft in McDonald's

30 September 2019 - 12:24 By TimesLIVE

Police are searching for two "armed thieves" after a video emerged of a 52-year-old man allegedly being robbed of his Rolex watch in Boksburg on September 25 2019. 

The suspects allegedly entered a McDonald's restaurant where the man was seated, threatened him with a knife and relieved him of the R50,000 watch.

He sustained a minor neck injury. 

A case of robbery with a weapon other than a gun has been opened.

MORE

WATCH | The SA petrol station of song and dance

Petrol attendants at the Khonzinkosi service station in Tugela Ferry, KwaZulu-Natal, have been captured on multiple videos dancing and singing as ...
News
5 hours ago

WATCH | A burst pipe or a free car wash?

A fire hydrant in Sandton was allegedly tampered with on Thursday causing water to gush out which, for some, offered the opportunity for a free car ...
News
3 days ago

Most read

  1. Mugabe buried in tamper-proof casket after fearing his body would be 'used' Africa
  2. How common is your baby's name? Here are SA's top 10 of 2018 South Africa
  3. Cape Town roads closed again as protesters hurl rocks and set bus alight South Africa
  4. 'We are with you': Meghan's message to Uyinene on a yellow ribbon South Africa
  5. Crooked Public Works officials plunder state land News

Latest Videos

'Huge' Clifton beach party preceded UCT student's murder: security guard
Mzansi reacts to Mmusi Maimane's 'Steinhoff-sponsored car' scandal
X