EL clinic closed after burglary

The Eastern Cape department of health has closed West Bank Clinic in East London after a burglary at the facility on Saturday night.

Provincial health spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo told DispatchLIVE that thieves made off with “two toilet sinks and one toilet seat”.

He said there was minor damage.

A community member who did not want to be named, said the burglary would inconvenience the sick and elderly.

Kupelo said: “The damage is minor: Only two toilet sinks and one toilet seat. Seemingly they were looking for copper; they took it.”

He said the clinic, which only opens for two days a week, would reopen next week.

“The satellite clinic did not open on Monday because we were waiting for police to come and take fingerprints, which they did today. Cleaning and repairs will start soon.

“Next week Monday and Tuesday it will be back to normal as scheduled.”