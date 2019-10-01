Former bank worker arrested for cloning cards and stealing R118,000

A former Absa bank worker from Sasolburg appeared in the local magistrate's court on Tuesday to face charges of fraud, money laundering and theft.

The Hawks arrested Violet Mohlatsi, 40, on Monday following an investigation into complaints regarding unauthorised withdrawals from customers’ accounts dating back to June 2017.

The investigation by the Hawks revealed that Mohlatsi had allegedly duplicated about 10 unsuspecting clients’ bank cards in order to perform these illegal transactions. In total, the transactions added up to more than R118,000.

The court released Mohlatsi, who is facing 6,041 charges of fraud, money laundering and theft, on R5,000 bail. The case was postponed until October 11.