South Africa

Former bank worker arrested for cloning cards and stealing R118,000

01 October 2019 - 15:46 By Ernest Mabuza
The Hawks arrested Violet Mohlatsi after she allegedly duplicated unsuspecting clients’ bank cards.
The Hawks arrested Violet Mohlatsi after she allegedly duplicated unsuspecting clients’ bank cards.
Image: Wikimedia Commons

A former Absa bank worker from Sasolburg appeared in the local magistrate's court on Tuesday to face charges of fraud, money laundering and theft.

The Hawks arrested Violet Mohlatsi, 40, on Monday following an investigation into complaints regarding unauthorised withdrawals from customers’ accounts dating back to June 2017.

The investigation by the Hawks revealed that Mohlatsi had allegedly duplicated about 10 unsuspecting clients’ bank cards in order to perform these illegal transactions. In total, the transactions added up to more than R118,000.

The court released Mohlatsi, who is facing 6,041 charges of fraud, money laundering and theft, on R5,000 bail. The case was postponed until October 11.

MORE

Man arrested for fraud of R4.7m meant for Gugulethu upgrades

The Hawks have arrested a 65-year-old man for fraud worth over R4.7m. The cash was meant for building upgrades in Cape Town.
News
4 days ago

‘I am screwed’: Former bestie gives ‘fraudster’ a new, R12m headache

Silver-tongued alleged fraudster Catharina Robberts – who is at the centre of six separate criminal investigations for fraud and theft – has another ...
News
5 days ago

Beware of this scam by criminals who steal money by simply asking for it

The SA Banking Risk Information Centre (Sabric) is warning bank customers about a new scam in which criminals "steal money by asking for it".
News
6 days ago

Most read

  1. Mugabe buried in tamper-proof casket after fearing his body would be 'used' Africa
  2. WATCH | The SA petrol station of song and dance South Africa
  3. Crooked Public Works officials plunder state land News
  4. DA foes press Mmusi on who pays his rent News
  5. Five shocking revelations in Uyinene Mrwetyana's murder case South Africa

Latest Videos

More than 200 shacks destroyed by fire, hundreds homeless in Kempton Park
UCT student murdered after 'huge' beach party: security guard
X