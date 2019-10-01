Former Port Elizabeth policeman found guilty of murdering wife
Former Motherwell police officer Mlungisi Tsitsi, along with five other men, was convicted in the Port Elizabeth High Court on Tuesday of the murder of Tsitsi’s estranged wife.
Tsitsi, 37, along with Ndiphe Soqokomashe, 48, Sicelo Mbanga, 31, Thembani Rorwana, 34, Msindisi Bhebhula, 27, and Luyanda Nyumka, 38, was found guilty of the November 12 2015 hit murder of Nomathamsanqa Ivy Mtwesi, 36.
HeraldLIVE reported that Tsitsi and Soqokomashe were further convicted of conspiracy to commit murder after Port Elizabeth High Court judge Irma Schoeman found that the two had planned the murder at least two months before the hit took place.
All six men were acquitted on charges of the illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition after the state failed to prove who the shooter was and whether or not more than one weapon was used, Schoeman said.
Mtwesi, a police officer at the Zwide police station, was shot and killed on November 12 2015 outside her NU8 Motherwell home as she arrived there after working her shift.