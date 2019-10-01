South Africa

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi 'happy to see his children' as schools reopen

01 October 2019 - 12:55 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi uses his Twitter platform to engage with pupils and parents.
Image: Vathiswa Ruselo/Sowetan

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi is passionate about his work, and is not shy to use his Twitter platform to engage with pupils and parents about education-related matters. The week-long September break came to an end on Monday. When schools reopened on Tuesday, Lesufi couldn't be happier to welcome his children back.

Parents made sure to engage the MEC, and the responses were just too cute.

@G_Funq said: “I need counselling and a spa date for watching Peppa Pig same episode 100 times other wise ngi-grand.

@Fulufhe said: “Chief, now that the schools are open, these guys are your problem. Don't make your problem our problem.”

Another parent had a hilarious response to the MEC.

The morning alarm rang but no-one immediately heeded the call.

@NormaBWYWB said: “The alarms went off but no-one is up yet.”

The fourth term will conclude on 5 December, and schools will open for the new year on  14 January 2020.

