Homes of 900 left destitute after Kempton Park fire will be rebuilt, says mayor

Among those affected by the blaze was Sewela Mafela, who is originally from Ga-Sekhukhune in Limpopo. The mother of two boys slept helplessly on top of a mattress, surrounded by a few household items she could save, on the side of the road.

Mafela, who survives through selling fish and chips, said that among other things, she’d lost her stock and R450 cash.

“I am tired. I don’t know what to say or do. I lost everything, every cent I had,” she said, with tears running down her face.

As if the pain was not enough, she still had to explain what happened and provide for her two children.

“They wanted to go to school but their uniforms burnt. They want food and everything, and I must explain there’s nothing. It is heartbreaking,” she said.

Masina said the city had made arrangements with three community halls and two churches around the Kempton Park area because it was mindful that there had been children who were meant to attend school.