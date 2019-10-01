Rape charge for lone survivor of shootout which left nine gang members dead

The lone survivor in a shootout between police officers and alleged robbers, which left nine people dead, faces a rape charge in a separate incident.

The man, who can no longer be named until he pleads to the rape charge, appeared in the Durban magistrate’s court on Tuesday, when state prosecutor Surekha Ramoutar told the court he had a warrant for his arrest relating to a rape that occurred in Eshowe, northern KwaZulu-Natal.

“There is a charge of rape in Eshowe that we need to get information on,” said Ramoutar

The man was arrested last Sunday in Isipingo, south of Durban, after police clashed with 10 gunmen who are alleged to have been in the process of committing a robbery.