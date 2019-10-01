SA sixth cheapest out of 76 countries when it comes to Starbucks coffee

Europeans, the research says, pay the most for a tall latte compared to other regions, with an average cost of $3.92 (R59.45). Asia follows with an average of $3.72 (R56.41) a cup.

The least expensive part of the world to buy coffee is Africa, coming in at $2.27 (R34.42) – although this research included a sample size of just three countries: Egypt, Morocco and South Africa.

The second cheapest region was Oceania, which includes Australia and New Zealand, at $3.18 (R48.22) a cup.

Starbucks asked individuals in 76 countries around the world to buy a tall latte from a store in their city and tell them how much it cost.

“We looked at the cost of a coffee in nearly every country where Starbucks operates. However, we could not source the data for some countries, such as Malta and Puerto Rico," said Starbucks.

“The individuals were required to send us three photos: a picture of them with the coffee, an image of the receipt and a photo of the coffee menu.”

To calculate the cost of coffee, Starbucks converted local coffee prices to US dollars using the exchange rate on September 12 this year. Countries were then ranked based on the cost of the coffee in US dollars.