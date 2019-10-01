South Africa

WATCH | More than 200 shacks destroyed by fire, hundreds homeless in Kempton Park

01 October 2019 - 08:48 By IAVAN PIJOOS

Over 200 shacks were destroyed and about 900 people were left homeless when a fire swept through an informal settlement in Kempton Park on October 30 2019. Ekurhuleni emergency services spokesperson Aaron Mafunda said the cause of the fire was not established and no one was injured.

More than 200 shacks were destroyed, leaving 900 people homeless by a fire that swept through an informal settlement in Kempton Park, Ekurhuleni.

Ekurhuleni emergency services spokesperson Aaron Mafunda said the fire broke out just before 7pm on Monday at the Pomona informal settlement.

“We had three tankers and six major fire pumps that we used. We had six different fire stations extinguishing the fire and we managed to contain the fire shortly after midnight.”

Mafunda said that disaster management teams tried to get alternative accommodation for those displaced but residents refused, fearing for the safety of the belongings they could salvage.

“All of them refused because of their belongings they managed to salvage. Although our metro police and SA Police Services were on scene and tried to reassure them that everything would be safe, they still refused to move.”  

Mafunda said the cause of the fire was not established.

He said no one was injured.

This is a developing story.

Most read

  1. Mugabe buried in tamper-proof casket after fearing his body would be 'used' Africa
  2. WATCH | The SA petrol station of song and dance South Africa
  3. Crooked Public Works officials plunder state land News
  4. DA foes press Mmusi on who pays his rent News
  5. Five shocking revelations in Uyinene Mrwetyana's murder case South Africa

Latest Videos

More than 200 shacks destroyed by fire, hundreds homeless in Kempton Park
UCT student murdered after 'huge' beach party: security guard

Related articles

  1. Fire destroys shacks, leaving residents homeless in Cape Town South Africa
  2. One dies in Cape Town shack fire South Africa
  3. Man dies in shack fire in Cape Town South Africa
X