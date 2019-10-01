WATCH | 'We need to fix it now': Dunoon wants protest situation dealt with

Community leaders from Dunoon who were upset by the effects of a taxi protest in their area met the Dunoon Taxi Association on Monday night.

The meeting went on through the night until the community and taxi members came to an agreement on what will happen next regarding the stalemate in the informal settlement on the outskirts of Cape Town.



The outcome of the meeting will be shared with the Dunoon community at 6pm on Tuesday.

Dunoon has been rocked by protests since September 26 2019 after taxi drivers and law enforcement officials clashed. Road closures led to a shutdown of services which has affected residents and commuters.

Community leaders say the strike has to come to an end as soon as possible to establish a form of normality for residents.