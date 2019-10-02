Anti-abortion doctor hit with fresh delay in disciplinary hearing

An anti-abortion doctor facing a disciplinary hearing for unprofessional conduct will have to wait several more weeks to learn his fate.

Jacques de Vos has been prohibited from practising medicine pending his Health Professions Council of SA hearing in Cape Town.

The hearing, before a six-member committee, was due to begin on Wednesday but was postponed until the end of October.

De Vos, 32, allegedly told a mother who wanted an abortion that she would be a murderer if she went ahead.

TimesLIVE understands that the chairperson of the disciplinary committee is no longer available on the scheduled dates due to “logistical issues which the respondent’s attorneys are aware of”.

But anti-abortion lobby group Doctors for Life claimed the HPCSA’s failure to provide the defence with crucial documents was behind the delay.