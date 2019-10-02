Cape Town pushes back against taxi bosses, issuing R1m in fines and impounding 118 vehicles
In the wake of a week of violent protest in Dunoon, the city of Cape Town issued more than R1m in warrants and impounded 118 taxis.
The push back from the city comes after the protests, which left stakeholders on either side seething.
Over the past week, taxi bosses have lamented the city's alleged failure to grant the Dunoon Taxi Association the licences it sought. This led to cars being stones, roads being blocked and infrastructure torched, to the extent that five schools were prevented from reopening and business was severely affected.
In retaliation, a joint operation between traffic services, metro police, SAPS, other law enforcement and the SANDF issued 432 warrants valued at R1,043,200, recorded 22 warrant arrests, and issued 1,583 fines various transgressions.
Mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith said that the lawlessness of those involved was clear to see.
“A lot has been said in recent days, particularly claims that the city is unfair towards taxi operators in that area. We will reiterate ... that law enforcement happens across the metropole, whether in the public transport sector or other road users.
“To play the victim card is really disingenuous. Just the outstanding warrants served is an indication of the lawlessness and disregard for the law,” he said.
Speaking to TimesLIVE, he said that the violence was unlikely to flare up again, in spite of ward councillor Lubabalo Makeleni's admission earlier on Wednesday that action was “temporarily suspended” after taxi bosses apologised to the community in the affected area.
“They resorted to violence. The consequence is that we launch this widespread operation to impound illegal, rogue vehicles.
“We are unlikely to see a repetition of the behaviour seen more than the past week because the consequences are there for everyone to see,” said Smith.
He said that while the taxi association was demanding more licences, the hidden cost to issuing such documents had the risk of “turning up the dial” on malicious competition between associations.
“Issuing the licences comes at a deferred cost, where you amplify competition between associations, who then resort to underhanded tactics to get the majority of a finite resource, in this case being passengers.
“That is when you see taxi bosses pulling passengers from [another] taxi into their own,” Smith said.
Makeleni said that calm had been restored in the area, where schools and businesses have begun to reopen.