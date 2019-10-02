'Firebomber' who set alight bus full of mineworkers jailed for murder

One of the four men linked to the deadly 2018 petrol bomb attack on a bus full of mineworkers has been sent to jail by the Polokwane high court.

Thirty-year-old Kgaugelo Moime was found guilty of six counts of murder and 48 counts of attempted murder.

“[He was sentenced on Monday to] 25 years imprisonment for each count of murder and 10 years imprisonment for each count of attempted murder. This after he pleaded guilty,” said Limpopo police spokesperson Col Moatshe Ngoepe on Wednesday.

The attack happened on the evening of April 2 2018.

“A group of workers were travelling on a bus to Modikwa Platinum mine in Driekop outside Burgersfort when it stopped at a bus stop to collect others,” said Ngoepe.