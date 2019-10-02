Graaff-Reinet water project stalled as theft throws spanner in the works

“Members of the team arrived at the site about 7am when they discovered that some of our tools had been stolen. The cables to the drilling rig have also been tampered with in what appears to be an attempt to also strip it.

"What we can see missing is batteries, tools and diesel needed for the drilling to commence. One spanner stolen is a specialist spanner that we now need to source from either Port Elizabeth or East London,” he said.

“The community is up in arms and are searching for the culprits. They are furious that they cannot get water due to some criminal elements.”

Sablay said that the tools and rigs were parked at the Spandau Public School in Bree Street – where they were going to drill on Wednesday morning.

“The reason we chose the school is because it is in the heart of the community and our maps show that water should be there. If we succeed in getting water, it means that the entire community could benefit," he said.