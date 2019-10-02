South Africa

Hawks make arrest in case of policewoman stabbed with sword

02 October 2019 - 16:14 By Ernest Mabuza
A man has been arrested in connection with the stabbing of a policewoman with a sword in Kuruman, in the Northern Cape. Stock image.
A man has been arrested in connection with the stabbing of a policewoman with a sword in Kuruman, in the Northern Cape. Stock image.
Image: 123rf.com/Bjoern Wylezich

The Hawks on Tuesday arrested a 38-year-old man in connection with the murder of a Kuruman policewoman in March.

Sgt Nontombi Hope Manie, 39, who was attached to the Kuruman police, was murdered on March 2. She was stabbed in the neck with a sword at a social event in Surrender Hill.

The Hawks said the suspect’s pictures were widely circulated on various media platforms, and this resulted in the public giving information on his whereabouts.

“The Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation Unit arrested him during a joint operation with the flying squad, Kuruman police and the local neighbourhood watch,” police spokesperson WO Lynda Steyn said.

The man is expected to appear at the Kuruman magistrate’s court to face a charge of murder.

MORE

Hawks seek help to crack case of cop stabbed to death with a sword

The Hawks appealed for help to trace a man in the case of a police sergeant who was fatally stabbed with a sword at a social gathering.
News
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Woman’s dream R800,000 new car turns into a nightmare South Africa
  2. WATCH | The SA petrol station of song and dance South Africa
  3. Mugabe buried in tamper-proof casket after fearing his body would be 'used' Africa
  4. Five shocking revelations in Uyinene Mrwetyana's murder case South Africa
  5. Burger King's 'flame-grilled' claim leaves bad taste in rival's mouth South Africa

Latest Videos

A royal farewell: Harry and Meghan's SA trip comes to an end
'Hero' saves shop owner from panga-wielding robber in Cape Town
X