South Africa

SABC appoints 'highly experienced' Ian Plaatjies as COO

02 October 2019 - 18:04 By TimesLIVE
Ian Plaatjies has been appointed COO of the SABC.
Ian Plaatjies has been appointed COO of the SABC.
Image: Waldo Swiegers/Sunday Times.

Businessman Ian Plaatjies has been named as the SABC's new chief operations officer. He will take up his post on November 1.

Plaatjies' appointment was made public on Wednesday. The broadcaster's board said he came to the post with a wealth of experience in various sectors.

“Mr Plaatjies joins the SABC from the South African Bureau of Standards (SABS) where he was the chief digital officer. He has more than 30 years' experience in various industries, including telecommunications, mining, banking and the financial services sector.

“Mr Plaatjies has held the senior executive positions of group chief information officer at SBV and chief operating officer for Absa Group Payments, respectively,” the SABC said in a statement.

Board chairperson Bongumusa Makhathini, said, “He has the required expertise, experience and leadership skills to lead in this critical position. Mr Plaatjies will add tremendous value to the executive team headed by group CEO Madoda Mxakwe and joins the SABC at a critical time as the public broadcaster implements its turnaround strategy.”

Broke SABC slammed for incurring R5.2bn in irregular expenditure

Auditor-general raises doubt about the broadcaster’s status as a going concern.
News
1 day ago

Fewer South Africans believe they should be paying for their TV licences - survey

The number of South Africans who believe they should be paying for TV licences is on the decline.
News
1 week ago

Hlaudi seeks R16m SABC 'success fee'

Former SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng is seeking more money from the bankrupt public broadcaster, this time claiming R16m he says is owed to him for ...
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Woman’s dream R800,000 new car turns into a nightmare South Africa
  2. WATCH | The SA petrol station of song and dance South Africa
  3. Mugabe buried in tamper-proof casket after fearing his body would be 'used' Africa
  4. Five shocking revelations in Uyinene Mrwetyana's murder case South Africa
  5. Burger King's 'flame-grilled' claim leaves bad taste in rival's mouth South Africa

Latest Videos

A royal farewell: Harry and Meghan's SA trip comes to an end
'Hero' saves shop owner from panga-wielding robber in Cape Town
X