Teen arrested after 'fatally stabbing drunk stepfather'

A teenager is behind bars after fatally stabbing her stepfather during an argument after he returned home “inebriated” from the Hilton Rugby Fields in Aliwal North.

Detectives are investing a case of murder after the man died in the Eastern Cape town at the weekend.

Warrant officer Moitheri Bojabotseha said he “arrived at his residence, coming from the Hilton Rugby Fields, seemingly under the influence of liquor. A heated argument ensued between the deceased and his stepdaughter, aged 18, and the deceased's wife was unable to quell the argument.

“It is alleged that the 18-year-old suspect then stabbed the deceased with a knife on the right side of his torso. Emergency services were summoned and the deceased was certified dead on the scene.”

The teen appeared briefly in the Aliwal North district court on Monday and her bail hearing will be held on October 7.