Water returns to Sandton Gautrain station after R136,000 part payment

02 October 2019 - 13:39 By Nonkululeko Njilo
The Gautrain Station in Sandton will be supplied with water, but taps at the Cedar Park properties, where the station is housed, will remain dry until its R8m bill in settled.
Image: The Times / Halden Krog

The Gautrain station in Sandton will get its water back - but taps at the Cedar Park properties, where the station is housed, will remain dry until its R8m bill is settled.

The announcement was made by Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba on Wednesday after a three-week water cut at the station.

“The City of Johannesburg, through its municipal entity Joburg Water, is currently installing a separate water meter for the Sandton Gautrain station. This will see water being restored to the station during the course of tomorrow [Thursday],” said Mashaba.

According to the city, Cedar Park has failed to pay its rates and services bills for nearly six years, which resulted in water supply being cut off to the property last month.

SowetanLIVE reported that commuters had to use portable toilets placed in the parking lot after the water was cut off.

Mashaba said an agreement was reached after a court settlement between the city and the owners of the Gautrain, the Bombela Concession Company, at the Johannesburg high court on Tuesday.

"The city has agreed to provide the Sandton Gautrain station with its own water meter which will result in the city billing the Gautrain directly for its water usage. The city has agreed to install this new meter within two days of the Bombela Concession Company paying the city R136,000 in respect of the aforementioned water connection and associated installation costs.

"I can confirm that the city has received said payment," said Mashaba.

He said the city’s interest was to ensure revenue was generated from services such as water, which in turn it pumped back into service delivery.

The city said it was unethical for Cedar Properties to leave their bill unattended to.

"It is frankly unethical for a private company to expect government to incur costs while providing it with free services. This, while our residents are expected to fork out their hard-earned money on a monthly basis," he said.

The settlement, which was made out of court, was in the interest of thousands of residents who commute via the station, according to Mashaba.

While this was a relief for Gautrain users, Mashaba said the city would forge ahead with its case against Cedar Park properties.

"It is important to note that this decision to provide the Gautrain with its own water meter and connection will in no way affect the city’s case against Cedar Park, the owners of the land on which the Gautrain is situated."

An urgent court application brought by Cedar Park was expected to be heard at the Johannesburg high court on Thursday.

"The city remains confident it can win this case and the taps will remain dry at the remainder of the property until Cedar Park settles their R8m debt with the city," added Mashaba.

