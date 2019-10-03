South Africa

Alleged gangster Nafiz Modack brings 40-strong security force to court

03 October 2019 - 11:58 By Aron Hyman
Nafiz Modack and his bodyguards outside the Cape Town regional court during his extortion trial. Modack claimed he had received a threatening and abusive phone call from an unknown number.
Image: Esa Alexander

Murder threats took centre stage when alleged underworld boss Nafiz Modack's extortion trial resumed in Cape Town.

Before the investigating officer in the case started testifying at Cape Town regional court on Wednesday, Modack claimed he had received a phone call from an unknown number.

The person at the other end of the line threatened to shoot him at court on Wednesday morning in an expletive-filled exchange of threats, caught on a cellphone recording.

Outside court, a contingent of about 40 burly men dressed in black suits represented Modack’s security team.

At the approaches to the court, members of the police anti-gang unit stood guard, armed with assault rifles.

Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority (PSIRA) inspector Xhobamonzi Laledule told the court Modack and his co-accused, Colin Booysen and Ashley Fields, were not PSIRA-registered, making it illegal for them to have offered security advice to the Grand Café Africa, the swanky beachfront establishment they are alleged to have extorted in 2017.

Carl Lakay, an employee of TSG - the company Modack allegedly used as a front for his takeover of nightclub security across Cape Town from rival Mark Lifman - was registered with the authority.

Modack, Booysen, Fields, Jacques Cronje and Lakay are alleged to have extorted the Grand by forcing new terms of payment for a security service.

Lakay was murdered in August 2018 and Modack’s former lawyer, Pete Mihalik, was murdered a few months later in November.

The case continues on Thursday with cross-examination of investigating officer Lt-Col Charl Kinnear.

