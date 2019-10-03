South Africa

Buyer wins battle over R800,000 car ... but fears the war isn’t over yet

03 October 2019 - 08:35 By Belinda Pheto
Cheryl Modise the brand-new Range Rover Evoque that turned out to be a nightmare for her.
Image: Supplied

A woman whose brand-new Range Rover Evoque had mechanical problems scored a major victory this week when the motor industry ombudsman ordered the sale to be cancelled and her R120,000 deposit to be refunded.

The Motor Industry Ombudsman of South Africa (Miosa) handed down its ruling on Tuesday after initially finding in favour of the dealership, and then making an about-turn, saying it did not have all the relevant information at first.

Cheryl Modise approached Miosa with several complaints, including her “dissatisfaction” with the after-sales service of CMH Jaguar Land Rover Menlyn.

She bought the vehicle, which is worth more than R800,000, in June.

A month later, the car had mechanical problems and did not start.

