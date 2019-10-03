South Africa

Calls for justice for slain UCT student gain momentum via #JusticeForMhleli

03 October 2019 - 09:56 By Cebelihle Bhengu
The first-year UCT humanities student was stabbed to death on Clifton 3rd beach in Cape Town on Saturday.
Image: Gallo Images/Mark Skinner

Calls for arrests in connection to the death of 19-year-old UCT humanities student Mhleli Mbatha are gaining momentum on Twitter.

Mhleli was killed in an apparent robbery on Saturday, while at Cape Town's Clifton 3rd beach with friends.

His father, Linda Mbatha, told TimesLIVE the family was devastated.

He said this during a trip to Cape Town to make arrangements to get his son's body home to Dundee, in KwaZulu-Natal, for a burial on Saturday. 

A petition calling for SAPS to move swiftly is circulating on social media platforms. So far it has received 903 signatures. 

Twitter users are also voicing their fears and frustrations, using #JusticeForMhleli. 

MORE

Clifton beach stabbing: Everything we know so far

The murder of 19-year-old Cebo Mhleli Mbatha has sent shockwaves across SA after he was stabbed in the chest over the weekend.
News
2 days ago

Father of slain UCT student desperately trying to get his body back to KZN for burial

The father of slain University of Cape Town (UCT) first year student, Cebo Mhleli Mbatha, is desperately trying to get his son's body back to their ...
News
1 day ago

Stabbing on Camps Bay Beach two days after Clifton 3rd Beach attack

One person was stabbed and another assaulted with a brick on Camps Bay Beach - just two days after a UCT student was fatally stabbed at nearby ...
News
2 days ago

