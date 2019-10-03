South Africa

'It's hate speech': SAHRC takes on FF+ leader's alleged k-word comment

03 October 2019 - 14:28 By Ernest Mabuza
The Human Rights Commission says it will approach the equality court regarding recent comments allegedly made by Freedom Front Plus Limpopo leader Marcelle Maritz.
Image: Gallo Images/Thinkstock

The SA Human Rights Commission will approach the equality court to take action against Freedom Front Plus Limpopo leader Marcelle Maritz, who allegedly used the k-word when referring to a local church.

The commission expressed concern at recent alleged utterances attributed to Maritz, who is also a member of the Limpopo legislature.

Maritz was captured on video describing the place of worship as the "church without k****rs".

This prompted the DA to lay criminal charge against Maritz last week.

On Thursday, the commission said it had, on numerous occasions, urged political leaders to recognise and take responsibility for the power they wield through their words.

"The SAHRC is of the view that the clip attributed to Ms Maritz, on a prima facie basis, amounts to hate speech under section 10 of the Promotion of Equality and Prevention of Unfair Discrimination Act," the commission said in a statement.

It said no tolerance should be given to hurtful epithets, such as the k-word.

"The SAHRC condemns these racially divisive utterances, as they go against the non-racialist values upon which South Africa’s constitutional democracy is founded and assures the public that it is currently investigating this matter and will be approaching the equality court for appropriate relief herein."

