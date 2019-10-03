South Africa

Metro officer who helped change a woman's tyre gets all the love

03 October 2019 - 10:59 By Cebelihle Bhengu
A picture of a JMPD officer changing a woman's tyre has gone viral.
Image: Twitter/Faizel Patel

A Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) officer is getting all the love on social media as people applaud him for going beyond the call of duty. This after pictures emerged of the officer changing a woman's car tyre. 

According to Truth and Justice's Facebook page, the incident was witnessed by Kushie Pieterson on the M1, next to Woodmead Retail Park, on Wednesday.

On Twitter, the pictures have gone viral and caught the attention of police chief David Tembe, who said the city's officers aim to serve and protect with pride. Some tweeps have also shared stories of their positive encounters with the Johannesburg's police officers.

Here are some of the reactions:

