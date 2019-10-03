'No one wants to be in your shoes, minister': Twitter reacts to Tito Mboweni's style
Twitter is in stitches after Tito Mboweni donned “worn-out” shoes to an ANC NEC meeting on Wednesday. The finance minister apparently jokingly cautioned journalists against capturing them on camera.
Twitter fashion police are known to be harsh, but Mboweni's shoes elicited hilarious responses. Some offered to buy him some good ol' shoe polish, while others asked the minister to buy a decent pair.
Here are some reactions:
Waits a minute 😁, he's hit his favorite shoes on 🤣🤣🤣#TitoShoes pic.twitter.com/zfgQULavlO— Madzenga (@NMadzenga) October 2, 2019
Dear minister of Finance honorable @tito_mboweni— Headwish Ramokolo (@headwishr) October 3, 2019
I hereby apply for a post of choosing shoes for you and polishing them on daily basis and ensure that you look presentable at all times.
I hope you find this in order and waiting for your positive response.
Regards,
Ramokolo H
Tito Mboweni's shoes epitomize the state of our economy. A proper caption of our economic quagmire.#TitoShoes pic.twitter.com/lUrVBju6lH— Boitumelo Madiba🦅🇿🇦🦁 (@bmadiba7) October 2, 2019
Dear Tito,— Vusi Sambo (@VusiSambo) October 2, 2019
I hope you don’t mind me addressing you thus.
Is everything okay at home; or with you?
I’m your biggest fan, & I’m flabbergasted by the below👇🏽👇🏽
Sincerely,
Vusi
📸@somkheleomkhulu pic.twitter.com/jwm0dStPNb
No one wanna be in Titos shoes, even the shoes themselves #POWERBreakfast— Thekelo_🐃Ramatsetse™🇿🇦 (@Thekelo_) October 3, 2019
Those shoes are for someone in Limpopo and I ve forgotten his name 😀😀😀😀😀 pic.twitter.com/Lh01SYcUu9— Nkululeko Ngwenya (@nkustngwenya) October 3, 2019
Im really not happy with tito mboweni shoes Finance minister 🤣🤣, don't you have other pair 🤣🤣😂 pic.twitter.com/oPPMK1IXPj— KE SHARP (@danielmarven) October 2, 2019