South Africa

'No one wants to be in your shoes, minister': Twitter reacts to Tito Mboweni's style

03 October 2019 - 12:09 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Finance minister Tito Mboweni's down-at-heel look has been compared with the state of the economy.
Image: Esa Alexander

Twitter is in stitches after Tito Mboweni donned “worn-out” shoes to an ANC NEC meeting on Wednesday. The finance minister apparently jokingly cautioned  journalists against capturing them on camera.

Twitter fashion police are known to be harsh, but Mboweni's shoes elicited hilarious responses. Some offered to buy him some good ol' shoe polish, while others asked the minister to buy a decent pair.

Here are some reactions:

