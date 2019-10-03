South Africa

PODCAST | Chatting to serial killer Moses Sithole's pen pal

True Crime South Africa

03 October 2019 - 11:17 By Nicole Engelbrecht
South African serial killer Moses Sithole's letters are being sold on the internet.
Image: Murder Auctiondotcom

In 1996, Moses Sithole was sentenced to 2,410 years in prison for a prolific series of murders. The mind of man who could commit such atrocities has been a fascination to professionals and the public alike. Many journalists attempted to interview him and  Sithole  was not short of prospective pen pals — well-meaning individuals who were interested in communicating with him in the hopes that they could truly understand his psyche.

One such person was Charmaine Ó Neale. She first visited Sithole as part of a prison ministry programme in 2004 and they began to communicate by letter.

In True Crime SA’s first interview, we talk to Ó Neale about those experiences. She reads us parts of the letters and cards she received from Sithole and tells us how she realised that something very dark was happening in their communications.

Listen to the thrilling episode:

For more episodes, click here.

Community Intervention Centre (24-hour trauma helpline: 082 821 3447)

E-mail the show: wordsmith195@gmail.com

