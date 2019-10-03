SA's edible crockery excites global taste buds

Georgina de Kock invented Munch Bowls in 2014, and her Cape Town factory is supplying the products to countries including Germany, Dubai, Singapore and Belgium.

“They taste like Provita,” she said.

De Kock was an exhibitor at the first Africa Halal Week, held in Cape Town last year, and said the deals were thanks to meetings with buyers who attended.

She will be exhibiting at this year’s event, at the Cape Town International Convention Centre from Monday to Wednesday, alongside more than 50 other businesses keen to secure their share of the growing worldwide halal sector.

“You cannot [do international business] anywhere without halal,” said De Kock.

She has also been selected to attend next year’s world expo, Expo 2020, in Dubai, and is one of 27 exhibitors out of 700 entrants awarded a grant for the final stage of the “expo live innovation impact grant programme”.