Stats SA survey reveals dramatic increase in violent crime

He said the data, based on people’s perceptions and experiences of crime, differed from that of the police in that “we talk to the victims and conduct household surveys.

“Regardless of whether people reported the crimes they experienced, we speak to them.”

He said the survey was designed to explore people’s perceptions on issues of safety.

It looked at how households and individuals experienced crimes like housebreaking, house robbery, damage to property, murder, sexual offences, arson, vehicle theft, street robbery, fraud, assault and hijacking.

The survey showed there were:

• 1.3m housebreaking incidents [affecting 5.8% of households surveyed]. Gauteng had the highest number of housebreakings, followed by KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape;

• 1.2m personal theft incidents [affecting 2.5% of people surveyed], with the most occurring in Gauteng and the Western Cape, and affecting young men;

• 580,000 incidents of street robbery, with young men most affected;

• House robberies declined, with 260,000 incidents reported [1% of households, with the most likely victims white households headed by young adults]; and

• Guns were used in 54% of house robberies and knives in 47% of them.

Maluleke said that on a positive note, people increasingly felt safe while walking, especially in rural areas.

“On an individual level, 83% of those surveyed felt safe walking in the streets, with a 3% increase in people feeling safe walking alone in the streets at night.

“But, when it comes to the differences in perceptions between men and women, 46% of females felt unsafe walking alone at night, compared to 41% of men.”

He said the data would be made available to various government departments, including the police and justice cluster, to help develop crime-fighting strategies and reduce crime.