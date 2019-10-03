South Africa

WATCH | Here's how vuvuzelas are being used to protect women in Soweto

03 October 2019 - 11:10 By Unathi Nkanjeni
The vuvuzela's are being used as a security measure in Soweto.
The vuvuzela's are being used as a security measure in Soweto.
Image: Tebogo Letsie/TimesLIVE

The sound of the vuvuzela has taken on a new purpose as a security instrument in Soweto.

In the country’s largest township, the plastic trumpet is being used to alert women and children that their local patrol group can safely escort them to where they take public transport.

This initiative comes after the surge in violence against women in the country. According to the World Health Organisation, more than 3,000 women were murdered in South Africa last year, which is five times higher than the global average.

According to a Global Citizen report, hundreds of patrollers, working in teams throughout Soweto, walk women and children to their bus and train stations in the morning and back home again after hours.

“I wake up feeling safe when I hear the vuvuzela outside,” Zanele Thusi, a domestic worker, told This Is Place.

“We could not walk safely in the streets before these patrollers were here. We would have our cellphones stolen, we would hear of stabbings and daily incidences of crime.”

Gender-based activist from Rise Up Against Gender-based Violence, Mandisa Khanyile, told Reuters that the male-led initiative was a movement to end gender-based violence (GBV) in the township.

“I wish we lived in a society where women were able to walk freely in the streets.

“But in the absence of this, the patrols are an awesome, meaningful, tangible move by men who are taking responsibility for the scourge of gender-based violence in South Africa.”

The patrollers occasionally receive donations, but most do the patrolling for free.

Meghan Markle visiting Uyinene Mrwetyana’s murder site touches Mzansi to the core

The Duchess of Sussex's visit to Uyinene Mretywana's murder site over the weekend has touched Mzansi
Lifestyle
3 days ago

'Law of the jungle' persists in SA: MPs weigh in on Ramaphosa's GBV address

Policing reforms, harsher laws and even a ban on all forms of pornography are some of the proposals MPs made as solutions to fight gender-based ...
Politics
2 weeks ago

All the deets on crowdfunding campaign to 'change men's attitudes towards women'

More than R9,000 has been raised so far by Wesley Mathew, a South African who believes that “the time for pleading ignorance about femicide and ...
News
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Woman’s dream R800,000 new car turns into a nightmare South Africa
  2. WATCH | The SA petrol station of song and dance South Africa
  3. WATCH | 'Hero' saves shop owner from panga-wielding robber in Cape Town South Africa
  4. WATCH | 'I really have no fear': woman climbs over fence at zoo's lion enclosure World
  5. Five shocking revelations in Uyinene Mrwetyana's murder case South Africa

Latest Videos

Serena Williams' hubby doubles as a 'wig stand'
Crime Intelligence 'slush fund': All you need to know about those implicated
X