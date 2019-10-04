A lot of crime, very little intelligence and 5 other highlights from 'Vrye Weekblad'
Here's what's hot in the latest online edition of the Afrikaans digital weekly
The internet cafe was supposed to be a cover for clever hackers, paid by the state to spy on criminals and analyse their secrets.
It cost only R75,000 to set up for the clever people, so the bloodhounds could find the bad guys based on data collected.
The money allegedly came from the police's Crime Intelligence secret “slush fund”, which was earmarked for sensitive operations.
On paper, it looked like a brilliant idea.
In reality, four of controversial former head of Crime Intelligence Richard Mdluli's family members worked there and another R20,000 was spent on the most basic computer course to teach them how to actually operate the computers.
Only R10 for the first month!
This and many other shocking revelations came out of former police colonel Dhananjaya Naidoo's testimony, in camera, at the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture this week.
Read all about it in this week's edition of Afrikaans digital weekly Vrye Weekblad.
Naidoo is in the witness protection programme.
He was the one who put the Hawks on Mdluli's tail in 2011. He has been in hiding with his family since, too scared to show his face.
This week, he revealed what he knew, what he had seen and what he was part of.
Bottom line: Crime Intelligence under Richard Mdluli was one big party, sponsored by the secret “slush fund”. Very little actual police work was done.
The full article is in this week's Vrye Weekblad:
5 other must-read articles in this week's Vrye Weekblad
THE ANC'S BABY STEPS TOWARDS SAVING THE ECONOMY | Max du Preez thinks the ANC's plans for economic growth in the country is as clear as mud.
FREE TO READ — FIGHTING FOR THE RIGHT TO DIE | Lee Last was just an empathetic Boksburg girl — and then she became a full-time activist, fighting for your right to die on your own terms.
FREE TO READ — FISHING FOR RECONCILIATION | Black anglers are no longer invisible — and they have managed to pull a couple of racists over to the light.
I ALMOST GOT KIDNAPPED IN ISTANBUL | Hannes Loubser tells the crazy tale of how he ran into an Italian Fiat engineer, three really hot women and a very expensive bar while on holiday in the Turkish capital.
GET OUR APP HERE! | It is now even easier to read Vrye Weekblad.