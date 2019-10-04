A lot of crime, very little intelligence and 5 other highlights from 'Vrye Weekblad'

The internet cafe was supposed to be a cover for clever hackers, paid by the state to spy on criminals and analyse their secrets.

It cost only R75,000 to set up for the clever people, so the bloodhounds could find the bad guys based on data collected.

The money allegedly came from the police's Crime Intelligence secret “slush fund”, which was earmarked for sensitive operations.

On paper, it looked like a brilliant idea.

In reality, four of controversial former head of Crime Intelligence Richard Mdluli's family members worked there and another R20,000 was spent on the most basic computer course to teach them how to actually operate the computers.