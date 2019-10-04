Amstel says it will plant 50 trees, orders removal of Maboneng billboard
Amstel has ordered the immediate removal of a billboard it recently erected in Johannesburg's Maboneng precinct at the expense of a tree that was pruned to make way for the advertisement. Earlier, TimesLIVE reported on the backlash the company received on social media.
Shocked to see this. Whilst Amstel probably doesn’t know the trees were butchered before it was exposed, their brand is behind (literally) the DISGRACEFUL act. @GJMo @NonnysZA trust this is being looked into 😡 🌲 🌳 https://t.co/JRYxm3MHyK— David Potter (@DavidCOJ102) October 3, 2019
The brand maintains that the pruning of the tree was done without its knowledge or approval, and says that it has partnered with an organisation to demonstrate its dedication to the environment.
"Amstel has committed to greening Johannesburg through a partnership with Food and Trees, an organisation which focuses on urban greening and various environmental undertakings. Through this partnership, Amstel will plant 50 trees in Johannesburg in the next two weeks."