South Africa

Amstel says it will plant 50 trees, orders removal of Maboneng billboard

04 October 2019 - 17:07 By Cebelihle Bhengu
This image of the 'pruned' tree has been widely shared on social media.
Image: Twitter/DelaneyArtist

Amstel has ordered the immediate removal of a billboard it recently erected in Johannesburg's Maboneng precinct at the expense of a tree that was pruned to make way for the advertisement. Earlier, TimesLIVE reported on the backlash the company received on social media.

The brand maintains that the pruning of the tree was done without its knowledge or approval, and says that it has partnered with an organisation to demonstrate its dedication to the environment.

"Amstel has committed to greening Johannesburg through a partnership with Food and Trees, an organisation which focuses on urban greening and various environmental undertakings. Through this partnership, Amstel will plant 50 trees in Johannesburg in the next two weeks."

